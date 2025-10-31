The wait is finally over - Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 on October 30, and the internet has gone into full detective mode. Fans are excited, emotional, and, as always, deeply worried about one person in particular - Steve Harrington. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Hawkins Gang Reunite for Their Final and Most Intense Battle Against Vecna in the Upside Down.

Played by Joe Keery, the reformed jock with the perfect hair has become a certified fan-favourite over the years - Hawkins’ most reluctant yet dependable hero. He’s survived bats, monsters, and interdimensional nightmares, often emerging bloodied but alive. Yet with this being the show’s final season, the big question looms: will Steve make it to the end?

Will Steve Harrington Survive 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Despite being one of the show’s core characters since Season 1, Steve gets only a few fleeting moments in the trailer. The most noticeable one is a hug with his best friend Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who appears to be crying. That single shot has fans spiralling into theories: did someone close to them die? Or worse, is Steve himself doomed?

Adding to the anxiety, Steve is missing from several of the group scenes that feature the rest of the main cast p including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Murray (Brett Gelman).

Fans Worrying About Steve Harrington After Watching Trailer

‘Concerns for His Safety’

i am once again very worried about my friend steve harrington and have concerns for his safety — ʎǝoz 🎱 (@munsonsdungeon) October 30, 2025

‘You Have to LIVE’

steve harrington you HAVE TO SURVIVE. you have to MAKE IT. you have to LIVE. like you cant give up you cant give in you have to get to the end of the line. there's so much waiting for you. you cant leave dustin you cant leave max you cant leave ROBIN your TWIN SISTER SOULMATE. pic.twitter.com/UajtSwaoBj — boy king (@girlwreckage) October 30, 2025

'YOU BETTER NOT F****G DIE'

STEVE HARRINGTON YOU BETTER NOT FUCKING DIE pic.twitter.com/T3qY6lLo11 — schuyler 🎸🍦🎱 saw djo (@munsonsbreadd) October 30, 2025

‘The Lack of Steve Harrington in the Trailer’

The lack of Steve Harrington in the trailer https://t.co/mLD99o81iq pic.twitter.com/hewAHzFGet — Minnie (@ultswonhui) October 30, 2025

‘That Hug With Dustin Is His Goodbye’

there is a sickening lack of steve harrington in all of this im starting to think that hug with dustin is his goodbye pic.twitter.com/41yEkImcG7 — squid·˚ ༘ (@squidsonfilm) October 30, 2025

The trailer also gives surprisingly little screen time to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), whose character was left in a coma at the end of Season 4. Could the lack of both Steve and Max be a deliberate misdirection, or are the Duffer Brothers preparing fans for heartbreak? ‘Stranger Things’ Finale To Release in Theatres on December 31.

Watch the Trailer of 'Stranger Things' Season 5:

The creators have previously teased that the final season will come with major emotional casualties, as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) returns to the real world for an all-out confrontation with Eleven.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 - Number of Episodes and Streaming Date

Season 5 will feature eight episodes, some reportedly as long as a feature film. Netflix has confirmed a three-part release schedule - the first batch drops on November 26, followed by December 25, and the finale arriving on December 31, 2025. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga!

So, will Steve Harrington finally meet his end, or once again cheat death like the legend he is? Fans will find out soon enough - but until then, the prayers (and memes) for Steve’s survival have officially begun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).