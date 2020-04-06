Money Heist 4 Spoiler Alert: This Viral Video From The Sets of The Spanish Series Will Make You Cry. Again!

Money Heist 4 Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Money Heist 4 just hit the Netflix and fans are crying buckets of tears. Of course, you know what happened to Nairobi if you have clicked on this article despite the spoiler alert. Alba Flores, played one of the most-loved characters of the series named Nairobi. However, as her character saw a sudden end, the netizens are not ready to let go of her yet. 'For Nairobi' is the theme of the fifth season but before that take a look at her real-life farewell. Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!.

In the video of the Spanish series originally called as 'La casa de papel', we can see her giving her farewell speech. Nairobi rose to become one of most upbeat and adored characters. Already a mother of a kid, she also aspired to become a mother again after finding that she could not meet her son. She also wanted to have a family with professor's 'genes.' Naturally, fans had become emotionally attached to her. She ruled three seasons, survived a bullet shot in first only to get shot by villain 'Gandia' again. This ended her stint with the Money Heist team. This video is very much from the sets of the last scene where her character dies. She gave a heart warming speech and could not withhold her tears. Her team was visibly emotional and bid her good bye with tears.

Nairobi's Farewell Speech

The video is going viral for the obvious reasons! The fans have been also trending #ForNairobi endlessly on social media. Currently, the characters are in the middle of the heist and promise to get out of it safely only 'for Nairobi.' Did you also cry after watching this video?