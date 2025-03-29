Mumbai, March 29: The countdown for Eid 2025 has begun and Muslims around the world are gearing up to bid farwell to Ramadan or Ramzan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr (also known as Eid-Ul-Fitr and Hari Raya Idul Fitri). Islamic authorities in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Indonesia and several other countries in the Middle East and Europe will gather today (Chand Raat), March 29, for Eid 2025 moon sighting. The tradition of moon sighting determines the date of Eid al-Fitr. Stay connected with us here to catch Eid 2025 moon sighting live news updates from different countries.

Each Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days because the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar, meaning it follows the cycles of the moon. There are moon sighting panels in different cities and countries who assemble on 29th day of each month and decide whether the crescent moon is visible. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month begins from the next day. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

When Is Eid 2025? Know Eid al-Fitr Date

The first day of Ramadan 2025 was observed on March 01 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Palestine, Israel, Japan, Philippines, Nairobi, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Jordan, Syria, Turkiye, Indonesia, Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq’s Sunni Endowment, France and Afghanistan. Therefore, Muslims in these countries observe 29th of Ramadan, also called Chand Raat, today, March 29. Eid al-Fitr 2025: Best Indian Cities To Visit During the Eid Holiday To Celebrate the Festival.

If the moon is sighted this evening, Ramadan shall conclude and Shawwal 2025 would commence. Accordingly, Eid 2025 will be celebrated on March 30, the first day of Shawwal (Shawwal 1446). In case the moon is not sighted today, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30. If it happens, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 31.