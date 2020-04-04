Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!
Since it is ‘quarantine and chill’ mode on for individuals across the country, the latest season of Money Heist, which dropped on Netflix on April 3, gave Indian viewers something amazing to watch. Money Heist 4 that is titled as La casa de papel in Spanish, is a crime drama series created by Álex Pina. The fourth part of Money Heist with eight episodes was one of the most-anticipated series. Starring Ursula Corbero, Alba Flores, Alvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri in the lead, Money Heist 4 has apparently exceeded the viewers’ expectations. Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

There have been many who have managed to binge-watched this new series. The excitement among the netizens was sky-high even before Money Heist 4 premiered on Netflix. Twitterati say that Money Heist, which is one of the most successful series, its fourth part had the right dosage of action, humour, drama, intensity, and all the other elements that the audience would enjoy watching. Looks like this ‘chaos’ has just left the audience amazed with each episode. Let’s take a look at what the Twitterati have to say!

Watch The Trailer Of Money Heist 4 Below:

Money Heist 4 is said to be more fast-paced as compared to its previous seasons. In fact, each episode of this season has been loaded with intriguing twists and turns. After much nail-biting moments in all the four parts, fans just cannot wait for the announcement on Money Heist Part Five. Let’s see if Netflix has any surprises in store for its audience!