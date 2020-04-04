Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!

Money Heist Part 4 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Since it is ‘quarantine and chill’ mode on for individuals across the country, the latest season of Money Heist, which dropped on Netflix on April 3, gave Indian viewers something amazing to watch. Money Heist 4 that is titled as La casa de papel in Spanish, is a crime drama series created by Álex Pina. The fourth part of Money Heist with eight episodes was one of the most-anticipated series. Starring Ursula Corbero, Alba Flores, Alvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri in the lead, Money Heist 4 has apparently exceeded the viewers’ expectations. Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

There have been many who have managed to binge-watched this new series. The excitement among the netizens was sky-high even before Money Heist 4 premiered on Netflix. Twitterati say that Money Heist, which is one of the most successful series, its fourth part had the right dosage of action, humour, drama, intensity, and all the other elements that the audience would enjoy watching. Looks like this ‘chaos’ has just left the audience amazed with each episode. Let’s take a look at what the Twitterati have to say!

Netizens Have Their Fave

Can we all Stan MANILA for shooting the scumbag Arturito Someone had to do it 👏👏👏 #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/dqOwNvsQTU — 𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙔 𝙃𝙀𝙄𝙎𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙋𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙉𝘿𝘼 (@Senor__Berlin) April 3, 2020

Another Long Wait For Part Five

Me, after spending 8 hours watching #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 and now have to wait again for part 5: pic.twitter.com/OqtEZ3Psnt — Mihir Bhagwati (@iMihirBhagwati) April 3, 2020

Demands Have Been Placed

Done with money heist season 4 this shit was epicc🔥🔥🔥🔥 And fuck everything i want that mofo arturito dead in the next season🦠😂#MoneyHeist4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/n9LW0LOgDX — Lakshit Arora (@lakshitarora8) April 3, 2020

Can't Stop Praising

Money Heist Season 4 was too awesome... Best thing happened in 2020. Waiting eagerly for Season 5 #Moneyheistseason4 #MoneyHeistPart4 @netflix @MoneyHeist_PH pic.twitter.com/UwVTE6eLFJ — Prathamesh Naik (@Pratham259) April 3, 2020

Money Heist Part 4 Surely Exceeded Expectations

Money Heist season 4 is far beyond what I expected. #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/bE5wZl1St5 — Arun Tiwari (@ArunTiw07114051) April 4, 2020

Are You On The Same Page?

The 3 most hated Money Heist characters now Retweet if you agree #MoneyHeist4 #LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/dsVxM7xjgB — La Casa De Papel 💸 (@moneyheistlines) April 4, 2020

Nairobi Won Hearts

The team lost its greatest and bravest defender. The glue that hold the team together. #MoneyHeist4 For NAIROBI . 💪💪💪🙌🙌🙌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/meIGRfaCd1 — Yusuf (@yusufsiddiqi537) April 3, 2020

What Do You Have To Say?

Lemme take a moment to appreciate Marseille ,,,,,If not this guy,there could Be no money Heist season 4. pic.twitter.com/iXuhL4Cjij — Chester Muema7 (@Chestermuema) April 3, 2020

Netflix....Please Answer!

Bruhhh #MoneyHeist season 4!!! What a fukin ride!!! But YOOO why y’all do us like that for an ending!!! When’s season 5 dropping??? — Frankie (@FrankieB_knowin) April 4, 2020

Watch The Trailer Of Money Heist 4 Below:

Money Heist 4 is said to be more fast-paced as compared to its previous seasons. In fact, each episode of this season has been loaded with intriguing twists and turns. After much nail-biting moments in all the four parts, fans just cannot wait for the announcement on Money Heist Part Five. Let’s see if Netflix has any surprises in store for its audience!