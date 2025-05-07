Shahid Afridi is considered to have been one of the best hitters to have played for the Pakistan National Cricket Team. The star cricketer was known for his aggressive batting and has won many games for his national team as well as the other sides he has played for. His aggressive batting style earned him the nickname 'Boom-Boom' and he became one of the most admired cricketers on the globe. Shahid Afridi has had several memorable moments in his career and one of them surely has to be his 37-ball ODI century, which stood as a record for several years. But do you know with whose bat he played that knock? The answer to today's Google Search Googly is surely going to baffle some fans, those who don't know about it yet. Who Has the Record for Scoring the Most Runs in One Over in Test Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Batting at number three for the Pakistan National Cricket Team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Nairobi, Kenya in 1996, a young Shahid Afridi smashed the ball out of the ground and scored a 37-ball century. His knock (102 off 40 deliveries) was laced with six fours and a jaw-dropping 11 sixes, something that was rare in those days. And this century, along with Saeed Anwar's 120-ball 115, helped Pakistan post a mammoth 371/9 on the board, a target they would eventually go on to defend. The match was memorable for Shahid Afridi not just for his batting but for his performance with the ball in hand. He picked up one wicket and gave away 43 runs off his 10 overs and deservedly was named Player of the Match. Who Is the First Indian To Score 100 in All International Cricket Formats? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google, the popular search engine, has launched a 'Googlies on Google' campaign where users are asked some interesting questions. The catch is that while some answers seem pretty obvious and straightforward, they are not and hence it leads to fans then browsing to find out the correct response. The term 'googly' is from cricket and it is used to describe a delivery which goes the other way as compared to a leg-spinner. Just as a 'googly' leaves a batter bamboozled, the 'Googlies on Google' too have been designed in a way to leave fans surprised.

Whose Bat Did Shahid Afridi Use To Score His Fastest Century?

Not many would have guessed it but it was Sachin Tendulkar's bat which Shahid Afridi used to hit his 37-ball century way back in 1996. The Pakistan star cricketer made this revelation in an interview earlier. Shahid Afridi had also revealed that it was Waqar Younis who gave him Sachin Tendulkar's bat when he was practising before the match. In an interview some years ago with Star Sports, he also shared Sachin Tendulkar's reaction when he said that he used his bat to score his century.

Shahid Afridi's 37-Ball ODI Century Highlights

#OnThisDay in 1996 at Nairobi. Shahid Afridi broke the record for the fastest hundred in one-day history. He took only 37 balls to reach his 100 & hit 11 sixes. Afridi held the century record for 17 years till it was overtaken by Corey Anderson (36 balls) #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PKHQ4NwcHI — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 4, 2020

"Maine Sachin se poocha tha ki maine apki bat se 100 Kiya Hai to woh kehate hain ki yaar woh bat se maine zero par bhi out hua hai. (I told Sachin that I scored a hundred with his bat, and he said, 'I have also gotten out for zero with that bat.'). Shahid Afridi's record of a 37-ball ODI century was eclipsed by Corey Anderson, who got to his hundred off 36 balls while playing for New Zealand in 2014. Later, South Africa's AB de Villiers bettered that effort, hitting a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in 2015.

