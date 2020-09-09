Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share her fresh look from Colors TV's Naagin 5. The Indian supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 5 had launched with pomp and grandeur with actress Hina Khan in the role of Ichchadhari naagin, a female shape-shifting serpent. But now according to the storyline, her character is said to have a reincarnation in the mortal world and this coveted role has been bagged by Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani fame. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Assures Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal's Show Is Going to Be Grand

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s First Look As The Reincarnated Snake Queen Is Royally Gorgeous (View Pics). We have seen Surbhi share several pics from the sets of Naagin 5. However, her latest look is driving fans crazy. The 30-year-old is seen donning a gorgeous printed lehenga choli, clearly the star of her ensemble. The lehenga is muddy-brown organza piece with embroidered borders that Surbhi paired with a simple yet classy sequined choli. She has rounded off her outfit with a beautiful dupatta. As for the makeup and jewellery, the new Naagin star has gone easy on jewels, wearing just a delicate maangtika, earrings and bangles. Surbhi's fresh dewy makeup is on fleek, especially the on-point winged eyeliner.

Here is a glimpse of Surbhi Chandna's new look from Naagin 5:

Naagin 5 is one of the most popular television series, Naagin's latest instalment. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show has seen the likes of Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma and many more become a household name courtesy this TV series. Naagin 5 will unfold the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and gets a rebirth to take revenge of her forever desired but unfulfilled love.

