Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share her fresh look from Colors TV's Naagin 5. The Indian supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 5 had launched with pomp and grandeur with actress Hina Khan in the role of Ichchadhari naagin, a female shape-shifting serpent. But now according to the storyline, her character is said to have a reincarnation in the mortal world and this coveted role has been bagged by Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani fame. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Assures Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal's Show Is Going to Be Grand
Naagin 5 is one of the most popular television series, Naagin's latest instalment. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show has seen the likes of Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma and many more become a household name courtesy this TV series. Naagin 5 will unfold the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and gets a rebirth to take revenge of her forever desired but unfulfilled love.
