After Hina Khan launched the latest season of Naagin as Sarvashresth serpent, the TRP ratings of the show skyrocketed and how. But, as we all know that the diva was only there for a few episodes, and it is Surbhi Chandna who will take the story forward in the kalyug. Now, the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor has introduced Surbhi's look as the shape-shifting snake and boy we are floored. The revelation post sees the actress in a red hot avatar and we bet, Chandna's fans are happiest right now. From tip to toe, Surbhi as the face of Naagin 5 looks alluring. Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s Premiere Episode Becomes the Most Watched on the Channel, Grabs Third Spot on the TRP Chart!

In the photos shared the TV star can be seen wearing a two-piece which comprises of a choli and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit. Adding to her beauty is the kamarbandh, bracelet, maang tika and a pretty nose ring. For the unversed, Surbhi will be seen romancing Mohit Sehgal on the show wherein Sharad Malhotra plays the baddie. It was just last week when Chandna's first glimpse was out on Naagin 5. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s Fresh Pairing In This Supernatural Saga Is Hit or Flop? Vote Now

Check Out Surbhi Chandna As The New Naagin Below:

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin world is loved by fans across. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna is not new to the small screen as she rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz. Earlier, to this Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Jasmin Bhasin have played the venomous Naagins in the series. Coming back to Surbhi's look, what's your take? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

