Tensions reportedly flared between television stars Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna during the promotional tour for their upcoming digital project, Psycho Saiyaan. Sources indicate that a series of logistical delays and a refusal to participate in joint media activities led to a significant disruption during a high-profile press event on February 26, 2026. ‘Laughter Chefs Season 3’: Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary and Others Join the Chaos As Comedy Takes a Backseat to Drama (Watch Video).

Disruptions at the Press Conference

The controversy began when Tejasswi Prakash reportedly arrived two hours late to the scheduled press sessions, citing wardrobe issues. The delay forced the cast and crew to wait, throwing the day’s tightly packed schedule into disarray.

According to reports from News18, the situation escalated when Prakash allegedly declined to appear in shared media content with her co-star, Surbhi Chandna. The actress reportedly turned down scheduled joint interviews and photoshoots, opting instead for solo sessions.

Emotional Toll on the Cast

The lack of coordination and the underlying tension reportedly took an emotional toll on the set. Surbhi Chandna was seen leaving the venue in distress following her first solo interview. Sources close to the production claim the actress broke down in tears due to the "lack of teamwork" and the uncomfortable atmosphere created during the event.

"The decision made people in the area uncomfortable because media members and crew had to observe their activities," a source told the portal, highlighting the palpable friction between the two leads.

Scheduling Conflicts and Cancellation

Adding to the logistical hurdles, Prakash reportedly requested separate interview slots but eventually cancelled several of them. The actress reportedly cited a prior commitment to an Iftar appointment as the reason for her early departure, leaving several media outlets without their scheduled segments.

Background and Digital Debut

Psycho Saiyaan marks a significant milestone for Tejasswi Prakash as her first major streaming platform debut. Both she and Chandna are household names in the Indian television industry, having both previously headlined the popular Naagin franchise in different seasons. ‘I’m Playing My Character With Honesty’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence on Comparisons As She Steps In As New ‘Naagin 7’ Lead.

While fans had been eager to see the two powerhouses share the screen, the recent friction has sparked a wave of online discussion regarding professional standards on digital sets. As of now, the production team has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident or how it might impact the remainder of the promotional tour.

