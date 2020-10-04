The sets of Naagin 5 were recently affected by COVID-19, when lead actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. While Sharad tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Ripci tested negative. Sharad who has mild symptoms has quarantined himself at his home. "I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger," Sharad had said. Sharad Malhotra, Who is Currently Shooting for Naagin 5 Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Ripci Bhatia Tests Negative.

Considering Sharad was shooting with Surbhi Chandna, she was reportedly asked to get herself tested. And for all those who have been waiting with bated breath for her results, she tested negative for COVID-19. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna's Glittery Shimmer Saree Has All of Our Attention (View Post).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength 🙏 #testedNEGATIVE — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) October 3, 2020

She tweeted "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength Folded hands #testedNEGATIVE." Quite the relife for the actress, her famiy and also fans of the show.

