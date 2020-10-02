Actress Surbhi Chandna, these days, seems to have vowed to raise October temperatures, for one look at her Instagram and you'll come on board with what we are saying. The actress, who rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz and is currently enthralling one and all as the super sexy Naagin Bani in Naagin 5, recently took to Instagram to share yet another enticing post in yet another sizzling saree. Surbhi's character Bani is seen married to Veer (Sharad Malhotra) and hence, the lady has been donning one after another sexy saree. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna As Bani Flaunts Her Hot Navel in Sheer Yellow Saree, Check Out Her Sexy Pics.

Her latest wardrobe choice was a copper coloured shimmer saree. However, it was her blouse that was a winner with us. Her blous had a cross halter neck with cut work, the velvet material decorated with a choker neck, which had all of our eyes. Surbhi Chandna Rocks a Thigh High Slit Gown For Naagin 5 Episode! (View Pics).

Check Out Her Post Below:

She paired her stunning look with kohled eyes, coral lips, well defined brows and beach waves hairstyle to go with. No doubt, a goddess in her sarees, Surbhi Chanda definitely has a sense of style, a bod to carry any and all kinda clothes nd always leaves us wanting for more.

