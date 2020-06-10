Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious troubles in the lives of our television stars. As three months due to the lockdown, they had no source of income. Having said that, from mid-June, TV fraternity can operate and start shooting... but with some strict guidelines. Among the many rules, on point which the producers and directors need to keep in mind is that no actor above the age of 65 will be allowed to work on the sets. The reason behind the same is that senior citizens have less immunity and can get infected by the deadly bug quickly. However, in favour, the guidelines might be for the elderly cast but imagine the condition of these veteran TV stars who meet their daily needs just by acting. Tuesday Trivia: Did You Know About Surbhi Chandna’s Cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
The main crux here is that what about the livelihood of these senior actors? All that being said, here we've compiled a list of senior citizen actors from the television space who we think will not make it to the sets, courtesy coronavirus. Bond of the Bahus: Smriti Irani Is Looking Forward to Meeting Hina Khan and We Can’t Wait for That Day (View Post).
Natu Kaka - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka from TMKOC who is 75 clearly will not be seen on the comedy show. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, the producer of the show expressed his concern over the senior citizen clause issued by the government and it's quite a valid one. “Most senior artists don’t have an alternative source of income. Who will take care of their expenses? Also, there is no such rule for senior citizens, who run small shops. So, why should such a rule be implemented in our line of work?” he said.
Dadaji - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
One of the most important characters on Star Plus' Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke is Dadaji. He is the one who adds fun and drama to the leads life and with the new shooting rules, looks like we will not see him on the show anymore. His real name is Deepak Gheewala.
Sarla Kashyap - Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story
Dadi - Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega
Reacting to the new set of rules laid down by the government for senior citizen, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's dadi (Daljit Soundh, 70) in one her of latest conversation with BT expressed how she will face monetary issues if she does not work.
Well, we totally understand the pain these senior citizens will go through as money is important to all human beings. Also, the problem here lies that there's not a certain date given on which the rule will come to an end. The FWICE has maintained this move keeping in mind the health of senior artistes. Stay tuned!