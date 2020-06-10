Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines

Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky (Photo Credits: Twitter/YouTube)

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious troubles in the lives of our television stars. As three months due to the lockdown, they had no source of income. Having said that, from mid-June, TV fraternity can operate and start shooting... but with some strict guidelines. Among the many rules, on point which the producers and directors need to keep in mind is that no actor above the age of 65 will be allowed to work on the sets. The reason behind the same is that senior citizens have less immunity and can get infected by the deadly bug quickly. However, in favour, the guidelines might be for the elderly cast but imagine the condition of these veteran TV stars who meet their daily needs just by acting. Tuesday Trivia: Did You Know About Surbhi Chandna’s Cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

The main crux here is that what about the livelihood of these senior actors? All that being said, here we've compiled a list of senior citizen actors from the television space who we think will not make it to the sets, courtesy coronavirus. Bond of the Bahus: Smriti Irani Is Looking Forward to Meeting Hina Khan and We Can’t Wait for That Day (View Post).

Natu Kaka - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka from TMKOC who is 75 clearly will not be seen on the comedy show. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, the producer of the show expressed his concern over the senior citizen clause issued by the government and it's quite a valid one. “Most senior artists don’t have an alternative source of income. Who will take care of their expenses? Also, there is no such rule for senior citizens, who run small shops. So, why should such a rule be implemented in our line of work?” he said.

Dadaji - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

One of the most important characters on Star Plus' Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke is Dadaji. He is the one who adds fun and drama to the leads life and with the new shooting rules, looks like we will not see him on the show anymore. His real name is Deepak Gheewala.

Sarla Kashyap - Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

Bharati Achrekar (71) aka Sarla Kashyap on this popular Colors show is also another face from the TV space we might have to say goodbye (for a short while) due to the pandemic. She plays the role of Pinky's dadi who encourages her all the time to face the world with confidence. In an interview with TOI, she had said, "If I am healthy, why should I be deprived of work? There are solutions — for example, a senior artiste can work for three days in a week."