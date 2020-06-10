Bond of the Bahus: Smriti Irani Is Looking Forward to Meeting Hina Khan and We Can’t Wait for That Day (View Post)

Smriti Irani, Hina Khan (Photo Credits: YouTube/Instagram)

Smriti Irani, who is now a politician has ruled the small screen for a very long time. She essayed the role of Tulsi in the iconic Ekta Kapoor serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was loved by fans. To be precise, there has been no one like her in the television business till date. And just how we are a fan of Smriti aka Tulsi, even Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan admires the actress. It so happened that the Khan recently expressed love for Irani on social media and we loved the Tulsi-Akshara talk. Just in case you've missed it, fret not as we've got you covered. Ekta Kapoor Turns 45: Smriti Irani, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and Others Wish the Queen of Soaps on Her Birthday (View Posts).

It so happened that Smriti Irani had prepared quite a fun video for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday wherein she had compiled wishes of many celebs into one. After watching the same clip, Hina could not keep calm and tagged Smriti and said how she has been her favourite actress since ages. That's not it, as she also added how Ekta knows about all of this. "That's so sweet. And you have been my only fav actress since that time. I have always mentioned you in my each and every interview from the past 11 years. You were magical on-screen. Ek knows how much I adore you," Hina wrote. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

However, Hina's gesture got appreciated by Irani and she replied by saying she is looking forward to meeting her soon. How cool is it, right? Two bahus from television space talking in a kind way with each other. Now, all we wait is for the day when we see Hina and Smriti in one frame. Stay tuned!