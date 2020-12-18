Fans have been going gaga about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh ever since they made their relationship official and took it to the next level. The newly married couple who often keeps posting photographs on Instagram, have now shared a new pic that has left all their fans surprised. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have posted a picture on their respective social media handles in which the newly married singer can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Now that has not just raised netizens' eyebrows but have also raised the big question, is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Neha Kakkar Adds Mrs Singh on Her Instagram Profile After Getting Married to Rohanpreet Singh.

Thea adorable couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have posted this picture just a while ago and it has already set the internet on fire. It has hardly been two months that the duo got married and now to see this post, fans are amazed. Many have dropped comments on the picture and requested the couple to confirm if they are expecting their first child as the caption of the pic posted by Neha reads, '#KhyaalRakhyaKar'.

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married on October 24, 2020. It was an intimate marriage ceremony that took place in a gurudwara in Delhi and was attended by the couple’s family members and near and dear ones.

