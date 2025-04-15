Singer Sonu Kakkar, most popular for her songs "Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo", "London Thumakda", and "Madari", recently stirred up controversy after she announced her decision to sever ties with her younger siblings singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The announcement shared on X (previously Twitter), which came just days after Tony Kakkar's birthday, garnered significant attention online before Sonu deleted it without any carification. Amid the fallout, Neha Kakkar has shared her first post on social media, posing with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, and brother, Tony Kakkar. Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says 'I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars' in Now Deleted Post on X.

Neha Kakkar Drops First Post on Social Media amid Sibling Feud

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (April 15), Neha Kakkar shared a post which featured a carousel of pictures featuring her husband, Rohanpreet Singh and her brother, Tony Kakkar. In the photos and videos, the trio were seen posing inside the business class of a flight as they headed to an undisclosed location. The "Manali Trance" singer captioned her post "Joy of flying with favourite people!!!!!".

Neha Kakkar Shares Photos with Her ‘Favourite People’ on Insta

What Did Sonu Kakkar Say in Her Now-Deleted Post?

Neha Kakkar's post comes just days after her elder sister Sonu Kakkar announced her fallout with her siblings on social media. In a now-deleted post on X, Sonu Kakkar had written, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the talented superstars Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today." ‘Artist Maryada Mein Rahe, Aur Janta?’: Tony Kakkar Defends Sister Neha Kakkar After She Faces Backlash for Arriving 3 Hours Late at Her Melbourne Concert (View Posts).

Check Out Sonu Kakkar’s Now-Deleted X Post

1/5 🎤 In a surprising announcement, singer Sonu Kakkar revealed on social media that she is no longer a sister to her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar. This shocking news has left fans reeling! 😲 #KakkarSiblings 2/5 Sonu's emotional post came shortly after her absence from…

Days before the family drama, Neha Kakkar was embroiled in a controversy after the singer faced backlash from the audience for arriving three hours late to her concert in Melbourne. She lated posted a series of posts clarifying the matter and blaming the organisers for the trouble.

