Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married each other on October 24 in Delhi. Due to the pandemic, their wedding was attended by only near and dear ones. Post their shaadi, the two flew down to Dubai for their honeymoon. The lovebirds are currently abroad spending cosy time together and amid this Neha shared a few stunning photos of the two celebrating their first Diwali in Dubai. The newlyweds look like a match made in heaven in the pics where the pyaar between the duo is quite evident. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s First Karwa Chauth Celebration Photos Will Melt Your Heart.

In the pics, Neha and Rohanpreet both can be seen wearing desi outfits. While Kakkar opted for a black fusion attire, Singh, on the other hand, went for full ethnic in a pink kurta and white pyjama combo. From driving an awesome yellow car, enjoying a stay at a royal hotel to going on a dinner date, Neha and Rohapreet are having a gala time at their honeymoon. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Adorable in their Videos from Roka Ceremony.

Check Out The Pics Below:

Earlier to this Rohanpreet had also shared a video which saw the couple in a romantic mood wishing their fans Happy Diwali. Check it out.

When Neha had announced that she is getting hitched to Rohanpreet, fans thought it's a prank and a promotional stunt for their upcoming song. However, that was not the reality as the two were indeed in love. Well, now we wait for some more pics from the couple's honeymoon. Stay tuned!

