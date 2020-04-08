No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up (Read Tweet)

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story was all out on national TV, courtesy Bigg Boss 13. The two who met each other for the first time on the reality show fell in pyaar with one another and currently are dating. Despite harsh criticism over their age gap to always getting trolled by #SidNaaz fans, the pair never paid attention to negativity and we love this part about them. However, it was Himanshi Khurana's recent tweet which read, 'nobody wanna see us together' created mayhem online and fans were all heartbroken to know there's trouble in AsiManshi's paradise? But looks like all is well, as Asim has finally spoken on the same. Have Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Called It Quits? Punjabi Actress' Latest Tweet Gets All AsiManshi Fans Worried.

Clearing the air on their breakup rumour, Asim replied to Himanshi’s tweet saying that he is always with her whatever the circumstances be. “BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!” the lad wrote. That was indeed needed and we bet now fans of the two can breathe a sigh of relief. After BB 13, Asim and Himanshi featured in a music video together title Kalla Sohna Nai wherein their chemistry was much talked. Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz Is One Confused Soul Between Himanshi Khurana and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Here's Himanshi's Cryptic Tweet:

Nobody wana see us together.....💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

And Here's Asim's Reply:

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, it's great that Asim and Himanshi are still together, but we cannot stop thinking about who was Riaz referring to with 'they' in his tweet? That's still a mystery. In a nutshell, haters are gonna hate, one needs to ignore them and move on and we are glad AsiManshi are doing the same. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the Telly world!