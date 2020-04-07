Have Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Called It Quits? Punjabi Actress' Latest Tweet Gets All AsiManshi Fans Worried

They say, the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is all about fights and drama. However, this year we saw love at its peak inside the house. Among the many pyaar bhare moments on the show, it was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana who grabbed the maximum limelight for being cute to 't'. The two who started just as friends, later on BB 13 developed feelings for each other and the rest is history. After the show, the lovebirds also did a music video titled as Kalla Songa Nai and fans were smitten by their chemistry in the same. But wait.. as Himanshi's latest tweet hints that there is trouble in the couple's paradise? Kalla Sonha Nai Song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Fun and Crackling Chemistry Wins Our Hearts (Watch Video).

Well, it so happened that Khurana took to her IG tweeted a statement which reads no one wants to see them together. Not just this, she also added a heartbroken emoji to the same and we wonder what's on her mind? It was just yesterday when she had shared a magazine cover of her and Asim and now a sad tweet, it's really confusing. Also, right from the time, she tweeted the same, AsiManshi fans are all heartbroken and have flooded the comment section with their worries. Kalla Sonha Nai: Asim Riaz Is One Confused Soul Between Himanshi Khurana and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Check Out Himanshi's Tweet Below:

Nobody wana see us together.....💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Here Are Some Fans Reactions:

Were you together because of ‘nobody(s)’? people not might like asimanshi but if you really love him I don’t know why do you care about that. ❤️ — n (@sanakinanad) April 6, 2020

Yaar, I really wanna see you both get married. The only couple I ever liked in BB history ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ get married soon and upload dher sara pictures and dance videos. You are such a great dancer 😍 — 🦋 (@faeintheclouds) April 6, 2020

Apart from these worthless people..EVERYBODY wants to see u together..n not only together but we wana see our junior AsiManshi too...😄😄😄 Muddai lakh bura chahe kya hota hai..Vo hi hota hai jo manjure khuda hota hai..Samjhin pyaari bhabhi ji..❤ pic.twitter.com/7wVlpQ2Fiv — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) April 6, 2020

We love how fans support comes in abundance for their stars when needed. Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim were last seen in Kalla Sona Nai song wherein their nok-jok was loved by one and all. Coming back to Khurana's tweet, all we hope that there is no trouble in the couple's paradise and all is well between the pair. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the Telly world!