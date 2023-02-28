We head to the month of March and this week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the first big release of the week is the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar Starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma and Amol Palekar. It is all set to premiere on March 3. Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, the movie stars Sharmila Tagore as the matriarch Kusum Batra who decides to sell the family home Gulmohar and relocate to Pondicherry. Her announcement causes a ripple in the family, leaving her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) unsettled and her grandson (Suraj Sharma) seeking to be more independent. Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley: Vishal Bhardwaj to Make OTT Debut With Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Novel ‘The Sittaford Mystery’.

On the other hand, Star Wars fans are in for a treat as Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian: Season 3 which has a total of eight episodes is also arriving on Disney+ Hotstar this week on March 1. A fourth season has already been written, according to showrunner Jon Favreau. The other big release audiences can catch on the OTT platform is Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan's film Waltair Veerayya which arrived on Netflix on Feb 27. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstsar, ZEE5 etc. Take a look at the OTT releases of the week below. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: Watch the Old TV Ad That Inspired Lijo Jose Pelissery To Make the Mammootty Starrer!

Series Releasing on OTT This Week

Netflix

1. Too Hot to Handle Germany: 28th February 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Mandalorian S3: 1st March 2023

ZEE5

1. Taj - Divided By Blood: 3rd March 2023

Movies Releasing on OTT This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Gulmohar: 3rd March 2023

Theatrical Releases on the OTT Platform

Netflix

1. Waltair Veerayya: 27th February 2023 | Telugu

2. Thalaikoothal: 3rd March 2023 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Alone: 3rd March 2023 | Malayalam

