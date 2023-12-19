This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the first big release of the week is the Disney+ Hotstar web series Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee's Gyeongseong Creature and deals with In the city of Gyeongseong in 1945, a group of young people thinking only of their own survival encounter a monster born of human greed and ask themselves what humanity is. The first seven episodes, which fall under part 1, will be unveiled on December 22 on Netflix. The last three episodes, which fall under part 2, will be released on January 5. Gyeongseong Creature Trailer: Park Seo Joon and Han So-hee Fight Riveting Battle Against a Supernatural Foe Amidst Japanese Colonisation (Watch Video).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series is officially confirmed for a television adaptation on Disney+. Comprising five books released between 2005 and 2009, the series introduced readers to Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old demigod who discovers his lineage as the son of the Greek God Poseidon. Previously, the novels were adapted into a two-film series featuring Logan Lerman as Percy, Brandon T Jackson as Grover Underwood, and Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on December 20.

Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper and co-written by Josh Singer, stars Cooper himself as cultural icon Leonard Bernstein. The film intricately explores Bernstein’s enduring bond with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. This towering and fearless love story in Maestro vividly chronicles their lifelong connection. Serving as a profound ode to life and art, at its essence, Maestro paints an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. Currently gracing select theaters, Maestro will hit Netflix for streaming on December 20. Maestro Trailer: Bradley Cooper’s Directorial Reveals Epic and Timeless Love Story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Cindy la Regina - The High School Years: December, 20 | Spanish

Like Flowers in Sand: December, 21 | Korean

Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case: December, 22

Gyeongseong Creature: December, 22 | Korean

Amazon PRIME

Mission Start Ab: December, 19 | MiniTV Series

Disney+ Hotstar

BTS Monuments - Beyond The Star: December, 20 | Korean

Dragons of Wonderhatch: December, 20 | Japanese

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: December, 20

What If S2: December, 22

ZEE5

Humorously Yours S3: December, 22

Hoichoi

Mobaroknama: December, 21 | Bengali

Bodhon S2: December, 22 | Bengali

OTT Movies

Netflix

Hello Ghost!: December, 18 | Manadarin

The Rope Curse 3: December, 18 | Mandarin

Maestro: December, 20

The Taming of the Shrewd 2: 20th December 2023 | Polish

Alhamour HA.: December, 21 | Arabic

Rebel Moon - Part One A Child of Fire: December, 21

A Vampire in the Family: December, 24 | Portuguese

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3 - Catch the Gingerbread Man: December, 24

Amazon PRIME

The Aces: December, 21 | Indonesian

Dry Day: December, 22

Saltburn: December, 22

Jio Cinema

Hey Kameeni: December, 22

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Aadikeshava: December, 22| Telugu (Malayalam version on ZEE5)

Amazon PRIME

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B: December, 22 | Kannada

Disney+ Hotstar

Falimy: December, 18 | Malayalam

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

The Miracle Club: December, 19

