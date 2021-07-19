Streaming platforms are the new LIT things these days. As after the coronavirus scare, digital is the new way to view content. Every week there is some great content on OTT. This week lots of exciting OTT releases are lined up to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more. The best part about this series/films is that you can watch them at the ease of your home. From Bollywood, Hollywood to South, this week's OTT releases lineup looks fun. Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal Promise a Laugh-Riot In Priyadarshan's Minnaram Remake (Watch Video).

Right from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri's Hungama 2 releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 23, Ventakesh's Narrappa arriving on Amazon Prime on July 20 to Vikrant Massey's 14 Phere and more, there's content from almost every genre to view this week. Even Turner & Hooch series is coming your way on July 21. Here, check out the full list below. Narappa Trailer: Venkatesh Will Do Anything To Save His Son In This Amazon Prime Original Drama On Casteism (Watch Video).

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

Explained S3: July 19 2021 | Documentary

Blood Red Sky: July 23 2021

The Last Letter from your Lover: July 23 2021

Amazon PRIME

Narappa: July 20 2021 | Telugu

Ikkat: July 21 2021 | Kannada

Sarpatta Parambarai: July 22 2021 | Tamil

Jolt: July 23 2021

ZEE5

14 Phere: July 23 2021

Hero: July 24 2021 | Kannada

Disney+ Hostar

Hungama 2: July 23 2021

Behind the Attraction: July 23 2021 | Documentary

Playing with Sharks: July 23 2021 | Documentary

Stuntman: July 23 2021 | Documentary

VOOT Select Film Festival

Lihaaf - The Quilt: July 24 2021

Natkhat: July 24 2021

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

Feels Like Ishq: July 23 2021

Kingdom - Ashin of the North: July 23 2021 | Korean

Sky Rojo S2: July 23 2021 | Spanish

Sony LIV

Chutzpah: July 23 2021

Amazon PRIME

Hostel DAZE S2: July 23 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

Turner & Hooch: July 21 2021

Oho Gujarati

Kadak Meethi S2: July 20 2021

Hoichoi

Murder in the Hills: July 23 2021 | Bengali

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso S2: July 23 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).