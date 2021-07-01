The Hungama 2 trailer is here. The movie is directed and written by Priyadarshan and is a remake of Minnaram. It looks like a confusing ride with lots of fun. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and more.

