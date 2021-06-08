We are proceeding on the second week of June and the list of the OTT release of the week has some interesting releases lined up on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE and Amazon Prime Video. The wait for marvel fans is coming to an end with the Disney+ series Loki all set to stream from 9 June onwards. Yes, the god of mischief Loki played by Tom Hiddleston is reprising the role in the Disney+ Hotstar series and this has to be by far the biggest OTT release of the month. The show is set after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. It also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku in major roles. Loki Early Reactions: Tom Hiddleston As the God of Mischief Is on Fire, Say Critics!

The next interesting release is ZEE5's whodunnit murder mystery series Sunflower starring Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni and Mukul Chadda. Film premieres on June 11. Netflix's Skater Girl is India's first movie on skateboarding, is written by Manjari and her sister, Vinati Makijany, who also serves as the producer on the project. The film is all set to release on June 11. Now let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week: Loki’s ‘Time Has Come’ Promo Features Unseen Footage from the Much Anticipated Marvel Series (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Down to Earth with Zac Effron: June 10, 2021

2. Lupin S2: June 11, 2021 | French

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Loki: June 9, 2021

ZEE5

1. Sunflower: June 11, 2021

2. Godman: June 12, 2021 | Tamil

MX Player

1. Indori Ishq: June 10, 2021

OHO Gujarati

1. Chaskela S1: June 10, 2021 | Gujarati

Aha Video

1. In the Name of God: June 11, 2021 | Telugu

YouTube

1. Dobara Alvida: June 8, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Skater Girl: June 11, 2021

ZEE5

1. Rang De: June 12, 2021 | Tamil

HBO Max

1. In the Heights: June 10, 2021

Aha Video

1. Ardha Shatabdham: June 11, 2021 | Telugu

