Paras Chhabra Erases Akanksha Puri's Tattoo From His Wrist, Says 'Finally Bye Bye To Negativity' (View Post)

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra finally made good on his promise to get rid of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name from his wrist. The actor had spoken inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and revealed how he was forced to get Akanksha's name tattooed and did not want to originally. However, things only took a sour turn with Paras and Akanksha who parted ways eventually.

And while Akanksha rid herself of her Paras tattoo and covered it with an inscription of 'Being me', Paras finally got his Akanksha tattoo removed today. Paras Chhabra Replaces Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri's Name From His Life By Pulling Off This 'Bigg Boss' Stunt (Watch Video).

Paras covered his tattoo with Bigg Boss's eye and credits the game show for being an eye-opener. He had captioned his video as, "Bigg boss ne meri aankh khol di 👁 #biggboss #abrakadabraparaschhabra #paraschhabra" Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri to Be a Part of the New Season? Here's The Deets.

Check Out The Video Below:

Paras told BT, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di (smiles!). That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo. I shared the idea with tattoo artiste Nipul Solanki and he made the sketch for me. It took me two hours to modify the tattoo."

He also shared a post on his IG where he captioned the image as 'Finally Bye Bye To Negativity'.

Paras Chhabra's Instagram Story

When he was asked about his decision to get rid of the tattoo, he told the daily, "I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore." Well lesson well learnt, right Paras?

