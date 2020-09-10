Mumbai, 10th September 2020: EPIC TV – India Ka Apna Infotainment continues its steadfast of unravelling, enriching and enlightening stories of India to its audience. Through a new spiritual travel series, IN10 Media Network’s channel will take its audiences on a divine journey offering a virtual experience of the most revered religious sites in the country. Titled Parikrama – Discovering Indian Temples, the 92-episode series premieres on 12th September 2020, airing on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, with repeat telecast at 8 pm on every Saturday and Sunday. Beyhadh 2 Actor Ankit Siwach Comes Up With Travel Show Safarnama, To Take Fans On A Virtual Travel Experience (Watch Video).

Produced by Amar Chand Motion Pictures, Parikrama features Hindu temples and sacred shrines located across different states like Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa and Uttar Pradesh. The series includes Chamunda Devi Temple in Kangra, Hidimba Devi temple in Manali, Tara Devi Temple in Shimla, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Sarnath Temple and Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi; as well as an experience of the Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri, Sri Amarnath Yatra, Shivratri Parv and more. EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

Check Out The Promo Below:

With its roots intertwined in history, these religious places are a haven of mythological stories of Gods and Goddesses, legendary folklores and intriguing myths. Parikrama series unfolds these captivating stories of faith and worship, giving a glimpse into the history and significance of the most revered religious places. Regiment Diaries Season 2 Returns On EPIC Channel (Watch Video).

Commenting on the launch of the new series, Mansi Darbar, Vice President – Corporate Strategy and Development, IN10 Media Network, said: “India and Indians have a strong inherent connection with religion, and we love celebrating our faith through its places of devotion. Parikrama is an attempt to give audiences an experience of this divine vibrancy, and through the history and folklore highlight the significance of these temples and shrines. Our endeavour at EPIC TV is not just to deliver India-centric stories, but also instil a sense of pride for the country’s vast culture and heritage.”

Parikrama – Discovering Temples of India is the newest series to EPIC TV’s list of shows that explore the spiritual and historical aspects of India. Some other series in the genre include Sharanam featuring Juhi Chawla, Devlok with Devdutt Pattnaik, Jai Hanuman, etc. EPIC TV is also home innovative storytelling across travel, sports, food, wildlife, nature, history, mythology, etc.

EPIC TV is available across the operators' Tata Sky, Airtel TV, Dish TV, Sun Direct and Hathway, GTPL, DEN, IMCL, Siti, Fastway, UCN, and streams live on the OTT platform EPIC On; as also on ZEE5 and MX Player. EPIC ON is available across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, MI TV, Cloud TV, Roku, OnePlus TV, among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).