Even though he is not a self-confessed traveller, Ankit Siwach makes the most of it whenever he can. And he will soon take you on a visual trip to some of the most picturesque and serene places, with his travel show Safarnama, that is all set to air on Epic channel. The actor confesses that his aim, through the show, is to take the audience to unique places and tell the audience some awe-inspiring life stories. Beyhadh 2: Ankit Siwach To Enter As The New Baddie In Jennifer Winget - Shivin Narang Show.

Talking about the show, he said, "This is the first time that I have anchored a travel show. As makers, we thought that there is a dearth of informative TV shows which are absolutely interactive and real. Therefore, we decided to start with a travel show which covers real people, unique places and life stories. The show is very organic and improvised as situations struck us. It has been shot beautifully and is like a breath of fresh air in the lockdown era." Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia Look Picture Perfect In Their Wedding Pictures.

"The show starts from Mumbai. We reach Delhi and from there we cover Kullu, Manali, Rohtang Pass, Ladakh, Leh, Sarchu, Kargil, Pangong Lake, Pakistan border, China border and hundreds of landmarks worth visiting and knowing," he revealed.

Check Out The Show's Promo Below:

Talking about his wardrobe for the show, the actor revealed that he has chosen to keep it simple. "I have tried to keep it sporty, casual and comfortable throughout the show. There were instances where temperatures were very low, and I had to stay fit during the shoot, so in those cases, fashion is avoided and I picked up everything that could keep me warm."

Ankit tired the knot with long-time girlfriend Nupur Bhatia in February 2020 and revealed that they went to Italy for their honeymoon and stayed there for almost fifteen days to explore the country as extensively as they could.

But when asked to share his favourite travel destination in India or abroad, he said, "I cannot decide one, from Banaras, Jaisalmer, Mussorie, Manali to Ladakh, Goa and Pondicherry, I love the rich diversity that our country owns, every place has a different vibe, a unique essence and warm, welcoming people with food to die for."

He was last seen on the small screen in popular TV drama Beyhadh 2, which was unfortunately taken off air during the nationwide lockdown. He essayed the role of Vikram Jaisingh and says the show came as a surprise to him and added, "My character was accepted by the audience from the very first scene, even though I joined the show very late, the story was such and performers so good that it caught the audiences’ engagement."

Elaborating on his Beyhadh fulfilling experience on the show, Ankit revealed, "I just had to soak myself completely in the story, and it went with a flow. I so wanted this to continue as it had so much left to show and reveal, but it was shut for the most valid reasons. I definitely miss being on 'Beyhadh 2' set."

The "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh" actor also opened up about the Coronavirus pandemic which the whole world is fighting with and said that health comes first, everything else is secondary.

"The pandemic has changed the world, and it is such that nobody knows what exactly is going on, nobody can judge or decide what is going to happen next. The same goes for entertainment industry, there is a sharp shift towards OTT platforms, if people choose this as their future of entertainment, there is certainly going to be a massive change in content and making. Right now, we need to fight this through, work can be sorted out later when we come out healthy after this pandemic is over," he said.

Ankit will soon be making his Bollywood debut with "Banaras Vanilla" and says it's very special because it's his first movie. Other than this, Ankit shared, "I am also planning on short films and feature films with my partner Ishan Jacob and would be working on the same when COVID scare is no longer impacting us. I always have my heart and mind open for good scripts for any platform."

