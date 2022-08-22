Colors’ show Pishachini is gearing up for a very interesting track. As we all know, Pishachini is trying to woo Rocky and Pavitra will be seen protecting him and the entire family. The show is gearing up for a Dahi Handi track to celebrate the festival of Janmashthami. Soon, Rani and the entire family will be seen enjoying Dahi Handi celebrations and Rocky will climb up the human pyramid to break the handi. Pishachini: Nyrraa Banerjee Says “It Has Been a Tricky Shoot; the Show Gives Me a Great Opportunity To Experiment as an Actor”.

It is here when the holy curd will fall on Rani and she will transform into Pishachini, thereby exposing herself. She will have everyone smitten with her magic except for Pavitra. Pavitra will try hard to bring them into their conscious state but will fail. Here, Pavitra will be seen protecting her entire family as she is the one who knows all the answers to Pishachini’s magical powers. Pishachini Spoiler Update: Rocky Has an Encounter With Rani While the Family Fears Her Evil Presence in the Mansion in Colors’ Supernatural Drama!

It will be interesting to watch how the episode unfolds. How excited are you to watch the upcoming drama on Colors? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for interesting updates on your favourite television shows.

