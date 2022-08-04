Colors’ Pishachini will soon launch on August 8 2022 starring Nyraa Banerjee, Harsh Rajput and Jiyaa Shankar in the lead roles. Produced by MAJ Productions and Shakuntalam Telefilms, the show unravels the tale of a family and their encounter with an evil demoness, Rani. Nyrraa Banerjee as Pisachini Looks Sexy, Sensual and Tantalizing (View Pics).

An enchantress, she pretends to be a damsel in distress, but eventually entraps people and devours their souls with her enchanting beauty and dark energies. As her frightening shadow falls on the Rajputs, it is Pavithra who senses her demonic presence and chooses to help the family break free from Pishachini’s evil powers.

Speaking about playing the titular role of ‘Pishachini’ a.k.a. ‘Rani’, Nyrraa M Banerji said, “We always equate beauty with something peaceful and positive, but Pishachini will burst this myth for everyone. She is an evil being with a beautiful face and long tresses that add to her charm. Rani’s character is extremely intriguing, and it gives me a great opportunity to experiment as an actor. I hope that my fans and supporters like me in this new avatar and shower me with their blessings.” Spy Bahu: Colors’ Show Starring Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad's Hits a Century!

When asked about her look and how challenging it was playing the part, Nyrraa shared that it was difficult to shoot for the show as there were multiple takes and the look she had to carry was also heavy. Nyrraa also mentioned that it is not usual for actors to bag a lead project so she is glad to have this opportunity with her. She further added, “Bagging a lead role on such a popular GEC is a blessing. Supernatural is my favourite genre so that is like an icing on the cake.”

Shedding some light on her bond with Harsh and Jiyaa, Nyrraa, in conversation with National Reporter said, “Harsh is my gym buddy and I met Jiyaa on the set. Since we belong to the same age group we bonded like house on fire.”

Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television shows and celebrities. How excited are you to watch Pishachini? Let us know in the comments below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).