It’s Prince Narula vs. Elvish Yadav on MTV Roadies – Double Cross! A video shared by the makers ahead of the latest episode showcased a fiery showdown between the gang leaders, setting the stage for an intense battle. In the clip, Prince and Elvish engage in a heated verbal spat as they, along with Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty, compete fiercely for 2,000 Roadiums, reports TOI. The rivalry takes a dramatic turn, with the leaders forming alliances—boys vs. boys and girls vs. girls—all in a bid to claim extra Roadiums. The report further suggests that Prince dominates the leaderboard with 10,000 Roadiums, followed by Rhea at 2,700, while Neha and Elvish are yet to score. MTV ‘Roadies Double Cross’: Gautam Gulati To Join Rannvijay Singha’s Reality Show As WILDCARD Gang Leader? Here’s What We Know.

Amidst the chaos, Ashi Kapoor, an NRI filmmaking student, sound engineer and musician from Mauritius, grabs attention with her powerful story. She recalls how she once stood up for her mother by fighting back against her abusive father. Things get even more intense when Ashi challenges Neha Dhupia to an arm-wrestling match. Elvish Yadav fans the flames by proposing that Ashi face Prince instead. MTV Roadies Double Cross: Neha Dhupia Faints During Shoot but Returns Stronger on Set; Actress Says, ‘Nothing Is Going To Stop Me’.

‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ Promo Video

The situation escalates quickly as Prince Narula retorts, “Iska systumm wahi tak chalta hai (His system only works until that point)” and warns Elvish Yadav, clenching his fists, “Main tujhe ghusa maarunga (I will punch you)”. Unperturbed, Elvish smirks and responds, “Maarlo yaar, bade bhai maarlo (Go ahead, big brother, go ahead).” As rivalries grow and alliances tighten, the fight for Roadiums heats up.

