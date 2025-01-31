Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati appeared in just one season of MTV Roadies and still managed to leave viewers captivated with his gameplay. The actor and reality TV star, who was one of the gang leaders in Sonu Sood's MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, is set to create history by making a thrilling return to the latest season, MTV Roadies: Double Cross as their first ever wildcard gang leader. Yes, you heard that right! Recent reports suggest that Gautam Gulati will soon be making a comeback on the beloved youth reality show as a wildcard gang leader. ‘Focus on the Game, Not Money’: ‘Roadies 20’ Gang Leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav Aid Contestant Yogesh for Father’s Medical Expenses.

Gautam Gulati To Join MTV ‘Roadies Double Cross’ As Wildcard Gang Leader

According to the latest reports, ex-Roadies gang leader Gautam Gulati is likely to make a wildcard entry on Rannvijay Singh-hosted Roadies Double Cross as a gang leader. While there are no confirmations regarding the same, fans flooded social media reminiscing about Gauti's golden days on the show. From his critical thinking to exceptional decision-making skills, GG's return to the show will mean war. It will be exciting to see Gautam's interaction with fellow gang leader Prince Narula this season, considering their thrilling rivalry in Season 19. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’: Prince Narula Roasts Fellow Gang Leader Elvish Yadav on Stage at Pune Auditions, Calls Him ‘2 Hafte Ka Bigg Boss Winner’ (Watch Video).

About ‘Roadies Double Cross’

The 20th season of MTV Roadies, titled Roadies: Double Cross, premiered on January 11, 2025. The latest season became even more thrilling with OG Rannvijay Singha's comeback as the host. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty and Elvish Yadav take the role of gang leaders this season. You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on the MTV channel at 7 PM IST.

