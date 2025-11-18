The upcoming season of MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X6 (16) has already become a hot topic online, not just for its filming location but also for its rumoured contestants. The new season will once again be hosted by Sunny Leone, with Karan Kundrra replacing Tanuj Virwani. Splitsvilla X6 promises a season filled with romance, unexpected twists and intense rivalries. Amid the excitement, the latest buzz suggests that Nia Sharma could join the upcoming season of Splitsvilla in a significant role. ‘The Boys Are So Hot’: ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Host Sunny Leone Expresses Excitement As She Begins Shooting for New Season of Popular Dating Reality Show (Watch Video).

Nia Sharma To Join ‘Splitsvilla X6’?

According to the latest gossip, television actress Nia Sharma could join the upcoming season of Splitsvilla, bringing her signature glamour and bold personality to the show. If the insider news is confirmed, her entry will add a whole new twist to the season, especially since the names of other contestants participating this year have not been revealed yet. So, the Naagin actress brings a whole surprise package to the villa.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Splitsvilla X6’

Is Nia Sharma the New Mischief Maker?

Anyone who watches Splitsvilla knows how important the Mischief Maker is inside the villa. Reports not only suggest that Nia Sharma is participating in the new season of Splitsvilla, but also that she will take charge as the Mischief Maker this time. This means the actress will bring her own bag of chaos for the lovebirds inside the villa, who will have to survive every twist and challenge she throws their way.

Internet sensation and The Traitors fame Uorfi Javed was the Mischief Maker in the last two seasons of Splitsvilla, and viewers who watched the episodes know exactly how powerful that role can be. Now, this has left everyone guessing whether Nia Sharma will make her entry inside the house as a contestant first before being revealed as the secret master, just like the makers did with Uorfi Javed in Splitsvilla X4 or if they’ll directly introduce her as the ultimate bitter-sweet twist-creating machine. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Shooting for Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra’s Dating Show Begins in Chennai; ‘Roadies XX’ Winner Kushal Tanwar and Shubhangi Jaiswal Among First Confirmed Contestants?.

Who Else Is Joining ‘Splitsvilla X6’?

According to reports, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, the Roadies XX winner from Elvish Yadav's gang, has earned a spot in Splitsvilla X6. Reports also suggest that his fellow Roadie, Shubhangi Jaiswal, will also be seen in the upcoming season of Splitsvilla.

