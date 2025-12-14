Social media influencer Shreya Kalra, known for her stint on Roadies, has found herself in the middle of an unnecessary controversy. A video of her from Tyla’s Mumbai concert recently went viral, showing her dancing while sitting on a man’s shoulders. What seemed like a fun, carefree moment quickly turned into a trolling storm, with many questioning her character and accusing her of infidelity. Tyla Teases Exciting Collaboration With New Bestie BLACKPINK's Lisa, Grammy Winner Shares Sneak Peek From Recording Studio! (Watch Video)

Shreya Kalra Shuts Down Trolls Over Viral Concert Video

After facing intense online backlash, Shreya decided to speak up and shut down the negativity. In a strongly worded post, she clarified that the man in the video is “like family.” She said, “The people who actually matter in my life know this. If you don’t, that’s on you. Since when are women not allowed to have friendships or bonds outside their relationship? Since when did being on someone’s shoulders become a character certificate?” Taking a firm stand against judgmental comments, she added, “It’s so easy to talk shit about a woman online. But trust me, it says more about you than it says about me. I’m done staying quiet. Stop projecting your mindset on my life.”

Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Shreya Kalra

Her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, also came forward to support her and called out the online hate. He wrote, “Guys, this is a personal matter and honestly, it’s getting blown out of proportion. It’s always easy to shame a woman without knowing the truth. But let me make one thing very clear Shreya is someone I will never doubt. She has always made me feel secure and respected. Please stop sending her hate. She doesn’t deserve even a bit of it. Let us live peacefully, the way we let everyone else live.” MTV VMAs 2025 Winners List: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rose, Ariana Grande Win Big; Performances, New Fan-Voted Awards From the Unforgettable Night (View Posts)

Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal Praised for Mature Response to Trolling

Shreya remains a popular name on social media with her bold and creative content, while Rishabh, who first rose to fame through reality shows, became a household face after his appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Together, the couple’s dignified response has earned praise from fans who appreciate their maturity in handling the situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).