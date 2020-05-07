Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Sagar Believes His Father Was 'Destined' To Make Ramayan, Here's WHY (Deets Inside)

Ramayan Cast With Prem Sagar at Ramanand Sagar's Book Launch (Photo Credits: IANS, Facebook)

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen a few good things, everyone is home, away from work stress and watching the re-runs of Ramayan. No, we are not kidding and the show's TRP numbers prove the same. Also, the very fact that Ramayan's re-run on Doordarshan made it a worldwide record of being the most-watched show in the world. And now, the show has begun its re-run on Star Plus. And guess what... the response has been the same. Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her Ramayan Goof-Up on Kaun Banega Crorepati an 'Honest Mistake', Says 'It’s Disheartening That People Still Troll Me'.

'However, did you know that Ramanand Sagar was 'destined' to make Ramayan? Well, we are not saying it, his son Prem Sagar is. In his book, 'An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar: From Barsaat to Ramayan', there was a small tidbit mentioned about how his father was destined to make the epic. And according to Prem, not one, but two people in his father's life had predicted that Ramayan had Ramanand Sagar written all over it!! Ramayan Airs Again On Star Plus After Breaking World Record With 7.7 Crore Viewership On Doordarshan.

The book mentioned how in 1942 when Ramanand was 25 years old a Kashmiri mystic, Pandit Nityanandji had predicted that Ramayan would be retold by Ramanand Sagar. Another instance where Ramanand Sagar telling the story of Ramayan was predicted way before it happened, was in 1976, when noted film producer, Mr Mohla, took one look at the producer's astrological chart and proclaimed that Ramanand Sagar would cause a spiritual awakening globally through the medium of cinema. '#UttarRamayanFinale', '#ThankYouRamayan' and '#जय_श्री_राम' Trend On Twitter After Ramanand Sagar's Show Airs Its Last Episode (View Tweets).

Well, looks like the prophecy came true indeed and as they say... the rest is history. Ramayan first aired 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. Starring Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, the show is what we can call the best Ramayan saga ever made!!!