The first look and poster of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, touted as India's biggest film, were unveiled on July 3. The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The magnum opus also features several other actors, including Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show Ramayan. In Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Govil will play the character of King Dasharatha, the father of Lord Ram. In a recent interview, Dipika Chikhlia opened up about Arun Govil playing Dasharatha in Ramayana. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Dipika Chikhlia on Arun Govil Playing King Dasharatha in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Dipika Chikhlia, known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, revealed that she was not approached for the upcoming Ramayana film. She said, "I was never approached. I guess they've not even bothered to speak to me about it." The actress also opened up about Arun Govil playing King Dasharatha and said, "To see him in a role apart from Ram, I don't know, I mean, I have seen him as Ram, and I've seen myself as Sita. For me to see him as Dasharatha is really a little out of context."

Dipika Chikhlia As Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’

Dipika Chikhlia as Maa Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987–88) pic.twitter.com/9m6E8uLuvW — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) July 6, 2025

The actress added, "But then I guess that's really his choice. Its very personal as to how people feel. Its very difficult to break images. I mean, if you played Ram, then you are Ram." She said that some characters often create strong connections, and she added that she doesn't think she will be able to play any other character in Ramayana. ‘Ramayana’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting As Lord Ram Amid Backlash Over Actor’s Beef Comment, Says ‘Babaji Who Uses God’s Name Can Be a Rapist…’ (View Post).

Watch the First Glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

After the teaser unveiling, fans are eagerly looking forward to the film's release. The first instalment of Ramayana is slated to release in Diwali 2026 followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).