Ramayan Trivia: Did You Know 'Ram' Arun Govil Once Also Played 'Laxman' In This Jeetendra-Jaya Prada Film?

Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the old iconic show, Ramayan and 'heaven' broke loose! The 80s show by Ramanand Sagar had acquired the cult status back then and surprisingly it continues to even in 2020! Each and every episode of the show is being savoured by the young and the old viewers alike. There is a new found curiosity about the actors who played the crucial characters in it. Here's one such trivia about Arun Govil, the man who played the ultra popular role of Lord Ram. Ramayan: How The Twitter Generation Has Helped The Cult Doordarshan Show Re-Discover Itself!.

The actor rose to fame with this super hit character that got him utmost limelight in the late 80s. He has been ever since known as 'Ram' by the public, thanks to the loveable character that he played. But here's a fun fact. Did you know that Govil also played the role of 'Laxman' (Ram's brother) in a film?

He was seen in the 1997 film named Lav Kush starring Jeetendra and Jaya Prada in the lead role. The V. Madhusudhan Rao directed mythological flick saw him in the supporting role of Laxman while Jeetendra-Jaya played the lead characters of Ram and Sita. However, interestingly, Dara Singh is known to play the popular character of Hanuman in both, Ramayan and Lav Kush! It is important to note that Ramayan aired during 1987-1988 while the movie was released almost a decade later! Arun Govil fans, time to watch Lav Kush too!