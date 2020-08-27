We bet after the exciting season one of The Family Man on Amazon Prime, you are more than excited to catch the second season with some new faces and new twists. The series with Manoj Bajpayee in lead is all set to have a packing season two and by now, we are sure you are well aware that actress Samantha Akkineni will be a new addition to the cast of the series.This project is special for Akkineni given that she makes her digital debut with this series and we can't wait to see what magic she's going to spell in this already impressive show. 'The Family Man Season 2' Wraps with a Bang.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the second season as she began dubbing for the same. With her post, Samantha has promised that the show is going to go a notch higher than before and well, we certainly can't wait to experience it. Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a picture from her dubbing studio and wrote, "“Dubbing for the Family Man season 2 … OMG you guys are in for a crazy ride.” She also added, “@rajanddk Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou.” With the Superdeluxe actress telling us that we are going to be in for a 'crazy ride' with the new season, we bet you excitement for the show just doubled.The Family Man: 7 Things We Expect to See Happen in Season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee’s Amazon Prime Original Series.

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Post Here:

Samantha Akkineni dubs for Family Man S2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we aren't aware about Samantha's role in the series, previously in an interview while speaking about the same, she said, "I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

The Family Man is among other Indian original series such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Pataal Lok that received a lot of love from the audiences. The second season's release date is yet to be announced by Amazon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).