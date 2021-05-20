Actress Samikssha Batnagar feels it is important for actors have a back-up career option as the industry is very uncertain. She adds that she is looking at an alternative, too. "Having a plan B or an alternate business model is definitely a good proposition if one is planning to be an artiste. Something that doesn't take your complete attention, is easy to set up and yields good financial returns. I'm yet to set up one but I am thinking on similar lines," she told IANS. Samikssha Batnagar: It is a Tough Time To Be an Actor Since Social Media Decides Your Fate in the Industry.

However, she adds that all actors must be prepared to struggle once they are part of the profession. "I can only say we must choose our options wisely. If you want to become an actor, you will have to go through a lot of hardship and you should be prepared for a rollercoaster ride. You need to be steadfast in your beliefs," she says. Jo Hukum Mere Aaka: Samikssha Batnagar to Essay the Role of Krushna Abhishek’s Wife in the Comedy Series.

Samikssha was recently seen in the web film Black Rose.

