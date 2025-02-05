Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. It is a day when people express love, admiration, and affection by exchanging roses. Each rose colour carries a special meaning—red symbolises deep love, yellow represents friendship, pink signifies admiration, and white stands for peace. Couples, friends, and loved ones use this day to convey their feelings through the beauty of roses, making it a heartfelt start to the romantic week. On Rose Day 2025, we bring you the meaning and significance of eight roses colours you should know before you gift flower bouquets during Valentine Week. From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love.

Beyond romantic love, Rose Day is also about spreading positivity and joy. People gift roses to family members, colleagues, and friends as a gesture of appreciation and goodwill. Whether given as a single bloom or a bouquet, roses have a timeless way of expressing emotions. This day sets the tone for the upcoming days of Valentine’s Week, building excitement and strengthening relationships through small yet meaningful gestures. As you celebrate Rose Day 2025, here are the different colours of roses, meanings and what they signify. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Full Calendar List: Know About the Funny Week Celebrated After Valentine’s Day.

1. Red Rose – Symbolises deep love, passion, and romance.

2. Yellow Rose – Represents friendship, joy, and happiness.

3. Pink Rose – Signifies admiration, gratitude, and elegance.

4. White Rose – Stands for purity, innocence, and new beginnings.

5. Orange Rose – Expresses enthusiasm, energy, and fascination.

6. Purple Rose – Represents enchantment, mystery, and love at first sight.

7. Blue Rose – Symbolizes mystery, uniqueness, and the unattainable.

8. Black Rose – Stands for farewell, mystery, and sometimes rebirth.

Roses are more than just beautiful flowers—they are symbols of emotions, each colour carrying a unique meaning. Whether expressing love, friendship, admiration, or mystery, choosing the right rose adds depth to your message. So, the next time you gift a rose, let its colour speak for your heart!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).