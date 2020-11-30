Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was seen in the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, is all set to return in the web series, Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. The show also stars actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Opens Up On His Absence From Govinda, Sunita and Narmada's Episode of The Show.

Samikssha has started shooting for the project, which she describes as a "hilarious, rib-tickling comedy".

"Shoot has already started. It's absolutely mind-blowing and hilarious. We have got a great team on board and we are all raring to go," she said.

The series reunites Samikssha with her Poster Boys director Shreyas Talpade who is also her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. Krushna Abhishek Talks About Nepotism, Says ‘Yes, I Am Govinda’s Nephew But He Doesn’t Work In My Place’

The story deals with a jinn who can make the opposite of what one wishes for come true. Samikssha essays Krushna's wife Sudha.

The series is directed by Rajiv Ruhia.

