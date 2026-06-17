Sanchita Ugale Death: Alleged Chats Between Actress and Her 'Saajan Ghar' Co-Star Ujjwala Sharma Go Viral

The Indian television industry is reeling from the untimely demise of actress Sanchita Ugale, who died by suicide at her Nalasopara residence in Maharashtra on June 14, 2026. The 22-year-old, known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead just days ago. However, the tragedy has now escalated into a public spectacle with the emergence of alleged leaked chats, purportedly between Ugale and a friend, that explicitly name her Saajan Ghar co-star, Ujjwal Sharma, in connection with claims of harassment and exploitation. Sanchita Ugale Death: Indraxi Kanjilal Claims Late Actress Was Harassed and Threatened by Her ‘Saajan Ghar’ Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma.

Sanchita Ugale Talks About Ujjwal Sharma in Leaked Chats

Screenshots of alleged conversations attributed to Sanchita Ugale have rapidly spread across social media platforms, revealing distressing details. In one alleged exchange, dated June 5, Ugale purportedly informed a friend that she had attended a script reading only to discover that Ujjwal Sharma was cast as the male lead in the project.

Further purported messages showed Sanchita describing Ujjwal as a "cheap person" and expressing profound anger and disappointment towards him, allegedly accusing him of exploiting women for financial gain and taking advantage of their vulnerabilities. She also purportedly claimed he invited women to his place and asked for money, then criticised them for their weaknesses.

Co-Star Accused of Harassment and Financial Dispute

Following Sanchita's death, her close friend and fellow actress, Indraxi Kanjilal, publicly alleged that Ujjwal Sharma had mentally harassed Ugale during their time working together on the Dangal TV show Saajan Ghar. Indraxi claimed there was an unresolved financial dispute between the two, stating, "Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her". Indraxi also asserted that she possesses screenshots of these alleged conversations where Sharma used inappropriate language.

Screenshots of Sanchita Ugale and Ujjwal Sharma's Alleged Conversation Surfaces Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tcx.official (@tcx.official)

Another friend, actress Kaushiki Rathore, also made serious allegations, claiming Sharma's behaviour affected Sanchita's confidence and mental well-being, often humiliating her on set. Indraxi Kanjilal further stated that Sanchita had confided in her about difficulties on the set of Saajan Ghar, eventually feeling forced to leave the show due to the trauma.

Ujjwal Sharma Denies Allegations, Cites Personal Struggles

In response to the mounting accusations, Ujjwal Sharma has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Shortly after news of Sanchita's passing, Sharma spoke to media outlets, stating he had not been in touch with her for approximately two to two-and-a-half months. He claimed that Sanchita was going through a difficult period due to issues with an ex-boyfriend and was seeking professional help. Sharma reportedly said, "In fact, she was dating somebody else and was apparently living with that person".

Police Investigation Underway

Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East, between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on June 14, 2026. Her family rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where she was declared dead. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station confirmed that an accidental death case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing. Sanchita Ugale’s Last Instagram Post Before Her Passing Goes Viral; Fans React, Say ‘She Looked So Happy’ (Watch Video).

Authorities have stated that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. While Sanchita's father, Machhindra Ugale, initially told police he did not suspect foul play, he has also spoken about his daughter's emotional struggles and allegations of her facing persistent pressure and harassment. Industry bodies have called for a thorough probe into the actor's death and urged the Maharashtra government to establish a dedicated committee to examine mental health challenges in the entertainment industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).