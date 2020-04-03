Sarah Hyland Is Unhappy with Her Character Haley’s Ending in ‘Modern Family’

Sarah Hyland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sarah Hyland has expressed disappointment with the way the track of her character Haley Dunphy is being ended on Modern Family. In an interview to Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about her take on the end of the popular series, reports etonline.com. "I don't think I'm processing. I haven't really felt the sadness yet," she said about the series coming to an end. Hyland added that she would have liked to have seen her character "own her bada**ery in the fashion world -- becoming a bad** stylist or brand mogul or anything like that". Zack Snyder Finally Reveals the Reason Behind Flash’s Cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Instead, Haley became the mother of twins -- a storyline that Hyland feels lacked depth. "There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects," she said, adding: "That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley." In the show's final series, Haley received significantly less screen time -- a topic that Hyland hasn't discussed in the past. Back in January, when her on-screen grandfather, Frank (essayed by Fred Willard), passed away on the show, Hyland shared that she hadn't known about the death until it aired. Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Plans To Turn Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt Starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood into a Novel.

"So I don't read scripts of the episodes of ‘Modern Family' that I'm not in, so I just found out that my grandpa's dead along with all of you," she said at that time. Created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, the show navigates the life of members of Pritchett family and won hearts for showing a diverse picture of an American family with themes around a gay couple, adoption, dating, young pregnancy and ethnicity running at its core. It is aired in India on Star World.