Famous People Born on April 10: April 10 is marked by the birthdays of many well-known personalities from around the world. In the entertainment industry, actors like Steven Seagal, Orlando Jones, Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Chung, Haley Joel Osment, and Daisy Ridley celebrate their special day. Singer and actress Mandy Moore also shares this date. In sports, renowned footballer Sadio Mané and cricketers Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman were born on April 10. Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor, politician Narayan Rane, choreographer Terence Lewis, and mountaineer Tsewang Paljor are among the notable Indian personalities born on this day. The date also honours the birth anniversaries of classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar and politician Mani Shankar Aiyar. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ayesha Takia Chris Lynn Fakhar Zaman Jamie Chung Steven Seagal Orlando Jones Mandy Moore Haley Joel Osment Alex Peetyfer Charlie Hunnam David Harbour Sadio Mané Shay Mitchell Sanjeev Kapoor Narayan Rane Terence Lewis Tsewang Paljor (10 April 1968 - 11 May 1996) Mani Shankar Aiyar Kishori Amonkar (10 April 1932 - 3 April 2017)

