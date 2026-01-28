Netflix has released the first official images and production details for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, an upcoming psychological horror series executive-produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The announcement marks the first major live-action project from the duo’s Upside Down Pictures banner to showcase a visual preview since the conclusion of their flagship sci-fi hit. Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae and Oscar Isaac at Joy Awards 2026; Photos Go Viral (View Post).

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Announced

The eight-episode limited series is described by Netflix as an "atmospheric horror" story set against the backdrop of a high-stakes wedding. The plot follows a young couple, Rachel and Nicky, during the week leading up to their ceremony at a secluded family estate.

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ First Look

Created and run by showrunner Haley Z Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavour), the series reportedly draws inspiration from horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby and Carrie. Each episode tracks a single day in the countdown to the nuptials, focusing on the bride's mounting paranoia as she navigates the unsettling traditions of her fiancé’s wealthy family.

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Cast

The series features a high-profile ensemble cast led by Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus). They are joined by several veteran actors and genre staples, including Jennifer Jason Leigh as the enigmatic matriarch, Victoria, Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs) in a supporting role, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, and Gus Birney as members of the mysterious Cunningham family. Weronika Tofilska, who recently directed the breakout hit Baby Reindeer, is set to direct multiple episodes and serves as an executive producer.

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Premiere Date

Netflix has confirmed that all episodes will premiere globally on March 26, 2026. The series is part of a broader expansion for the Duffer Brothers, who are serving as mentors and executive producers rather than primary showrunners on this project.

The strategy allows the brothers to support new creative voices, like Boston, while simultaneously developing other projects under their Netflix deal, including the sci-fi series The Boroughs and the animated spinoff Stranger Things: Tales from '85.

