Shivin Narang is all set to come up with a music video alongside Ridhi Dogra with Barsaat Ho Jaaye which is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Interestingly Shivin’s fans often tag him as the king of romance and music videos. While he has shot for music videos with many television actresses who are celebrated in their own right, the Beyhadh 2 actor has a wish to work with one actress who has been a part of television for a long time and is extremely loved by the fans. Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra Team Up for a New Project Titled Barsaat Ho Jaaye! (Watch Video).

Shivin was seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget and the audience loved the show. Jennifer has a massive fan following and Beyhadh 2 presented her in an unconventional way which only she could have pulled off. When asked Shivin if there is any actress with whom he wishes to shoot a music video with, he mentioned Jennifer. He shared, “I feel if Jennifer Winget and I do a song together it will be a great treat for our Beyhadh 2 fans.” Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Credits Bestie Smiriti Kalra For Having His Back In The 'Darr and Dosti Special' (View Post).

Shivin, who started his career on television has been gradually climbing up the ladder and doing films as well. It will surely be a treat to watch him mesmerize his fans with Barsaat Ho Jaaye. Would you like to see the actor paired with Jennifer Winget in future? Show your love for Shivin and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite TV shows.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).