The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on-air with its fresh episodes. However, the last episode that aired of the show, on July 12, was special for all the contestants in more ways than one. Titled the 'Darr aur Dosti Special', the episode saw contestants participating in the tasks with their good friends. But it was more special for Shivin, for his good friend and his first co-star, Smiriti Kalra came all the way to Bulgaria to support him. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Reveals He Already Feels Like A Winner After Conquering His Fear of Rats.

Shivin and Smiriti have been friends since they first featured in the TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year. They have been friends through thick and thin, so it was obvious that the actress’ sole motive was to let everyone know that her best friend is not a quitter. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?.

With his best friend by his side, the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera actor too looked quite confident. The duo gave a good start to the first task, and Smiriti kept encouraging him throughout. In fact, there came a point where she got stuck while doing a task, and he went underwater and helped her by pushing her farther ahead. However, they couldn’t complete the task as the water level rose and he couldn’t breathe properly.

In the second task as well, both of them gave their best, but lost it to another contestant. The saying, “True friends never leave you during hard times,” is so apt for them. And Smiriti’s presence did bring out the best in Shivin.

Shivin even shared pics with her on his Instagram handle and wrote, “You just need A True Friend, who always has your back, who encourages you, no matter how difficult it is. Thank you my golu Smiriti Kalra for being there for me and coming to Khatron Ke Khiladi for me, in spite of your own fears and phobias and fighting as a warrior princess as you are.”

