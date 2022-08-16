Shivin Narang is striking a good balance in his work. His next big release is Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye which will see the light of the day in October. Before that the handsome hunk is doing a brand new music video titled Barsaat Ho Jaaye with Ridhi Dogra. The romantic track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Shivin’s romantic image is quite universal as he has been paired with so many good looking actors in the past and with all of them he looked adorable. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Credits Bestie Smiriti Kalra For Having His Back In The 'Darr and Dosti Special' (View Post).

Checkout a glimpse of the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)