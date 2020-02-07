ShowBox Breaks Into Top 5 Music Channels

ShowBox Channel Logo (Photo Credits: Facebook)

MUMBAI, February 6, 2020: ShowBox – IN10 Media’s youth-centric, 24-hour music channel continues its steady rise through the BARC rankings. Within 6 months from launch, ShowBox has broken into the Top 5 Music channels in Hindi speaking market (HSM) as per Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) report for the week of 25th January to 31st January 2020. EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

As per BARC report for Week 4 2020, ShowBox emerged as a clear leader with 15.2 Gross Ratings Points (GRPs) beating MTV Beats at 14.6. The channel showed a massive reach with 81004 (Cum reach 000’s) along with a rise in its viewership, garnering 87616 impressions (in 000’s).

Commenting on the growth Rajiee M Shinde, CEO, ShowBox said “ShowBox, understands the pulse of the Indian youth. Our innovative programming strategy, and delivering the best in music entertainment has helped us to be part of the top 5 music channels. We are overwhelmed and delighted to be the fastest-growing music channel in India. With a considerable number of players in this segment, this love and response from our audience is extremely encouraging.

ShowBox Channel is part of IN10 Media and was launched in August 2019. ShowBox is the group’s first venture in the music category with innovative positioning and programming. ShowBox is a free-to-air channel available across major distribution channels like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Sky, Dish TV, DEN, Hathway, Siti Networks and Videocon DTH, and DD Free Dish.