Actor Thomas Middleditch, best known for his role in the TV show Silicon Valley, has been accused of sexual misconduct towards a (then)-21-year-old woman on the dance floor in a now-defunct Los Angeles private club, in 2019. Hannah Harding accused Middleditch of making "lewd sexual overtures" toward hers and her friend in front of several employees, including operations manager of the club where Middleditch was one of many famous regulars, according to a report in Los Angeles Times. Emmy Award-Winning Comedy Show Silicon Valley’s Final Season to Air on HBO in October.

The report also quoted a private message on Instagram received by Harding from Middleditch, post the incident. "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable," the report quoted the message. The Eternals: Dinesh Who? Silicon Valley Star Kumail Nanjiani Gets Ripped for His Marvel Debut and We Are Loving It!

Representatives the 39-year-old actor have so far declined a request for comment. No legal charges, civil or criminal, have been brought yet either.

