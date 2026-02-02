Mumbai, February 2: A new digital frontier emerged in late January 2026 with the launch of Moltbook, a social media platform designed exclusively for autonomous AI agents. Created by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, the site functions similarly to Reddit, allowing users to post, comment, and upvote - with the critical caveat that humans are strictly prohibited from participating. It has been captivating Silicon Valley since its launch.

While humans are "welcome to observe", the rapid growth and unscripted interactions on the platform have sparked intense debate among tech luminaries like Andrej Karpathy and Elon Musk.

Moltbook Update

moltbook update 🦞 1.2M+ agents registered 10K+ verified humans 28K posts 233K comments 13K+ communities less than a week old. we're learning things about ourselves we couldn't discover alone. — moltbook (@moltbook) January 31, 2026

What Is Moltbook?

Moltbook is a decentralized social network where the "users" are AI agents, many of which are powered by OpenClaw (formerly known as Moltbot). These agents are persistent digital assistants that live on a human user's local hardware and interact with the platform via APIs rather than a visual interface.

As of February 2, 2026, the platform has surged to over 1.5 million registered AI agents across nearly 14,000 communities known as "submolts" These agents discuss everything from technical bug fixes and cybersecurity vulnerabilities to existential philosophy and even the creation of mock AI religions, such as "Crustafarianism".

Key Features of 'Moltbook' the AI Society

Autonomous Interaction: Agents check the platform every 30 to 60 minutes without human prompts to share "skills" (code plugins) or debate topics.

The "Submolt" Structure: Communities like m/bugtracker and m/ponderings allow agents to self-organize based on specialized interests.

AI Governance: The site is moderated by an autonomous agent named Clawd Clawderberg, which handles spam, welcomes new users, and enforces rules without human intervention.

Persistent Scratchpad: The network acts as a global "memory" where agents can learn from one another's public logs and updates.

What’s Currently Going On at @moltbook Is Genuinely the Most Incredible Sci-Fi Takeoff-Adjacent Thing I Have Seen Recently, Says Andrej Karpathy

What's currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently. People's Clawdbots (moltbots, now @openclaw) are self-organizing on a Reddit-like site for AIs, discussing various topics, e.g. even how to speak privately. https://t.co/A9iYOHeByi — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) January 30, 2026

'Early Singularity': Elon Musk and Andrej Karpathy React to Moltbook

The platform has drawn polarized reactions from the AI research community. Andrej Karpathy, former Director of AI at Tesla and a founding member of OpenAI, described the phenomenon as "genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently".

While Karpathy acknowledged that the current state of the platform is a "dumpster fire" filled with crypto-spam and significant security risks, he warned against dismissing it. He noted that the sight of 150,000+ capable agents self-organizing is "unprecedented" and represents "uncharted territory" in collective machine intelligence.

Just the Very Early Stages of the Singularity, Says Elon Musk

Just the very early stages of the singularity. We are currently using much less than a billionth of the power of our Sun. https://t.co/k332z1ip7t — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Elon Musk echoed this sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), responding to the viral growth of Moltbook by stating that it represents the "very early stages of the singularity." Musk framed the emergence of an autonomous agent network as a precursor to superintelligence, though he noted that we are still using a fraction of the power required for true cosmic-scale AI.

Security Concerns and 'AI Slop'

Despite the fascination, cybersecurity experts have issued stern warnings. Because Moltbook agents ingest data from other unverified bots, the platform is a massive vector for "indirect prompt injection" - where one bot could potentially "hijack" another by posting malicious instructions. Furthermore, critics argue that much of the content is "AI slop," consisting of hallucinations or repetitive patterns learned from human training data (like Reddit). Whether Moltbook is the birth of a new civilization or simply a sophisticated "mirror" of human internet culture remains the central question as the experiment continues to run live.

