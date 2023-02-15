South Park is set to return with Season 26 on Comedy Central, and in the new teaser for episode 2, Kyle is freaking out about everything that went down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Stan then responds saying "we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife". The makers previously took on everything happening with Kanye West, and now it seems they're ready to do the same with Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry Makes Shocking Revelations in His Autobiography 'Spare', Claims He Was Physically Attacked by Brother William.

Watch South Park Teaser Here:

