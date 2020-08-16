Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp's Twitter account got hacked and some disturbing messages were spread from the same including racial slurs and suicidal thoughts. The actor's account was hacked on Saturday, August 15 and some inappropriate messages were spread from the same. Schnapp confirmed his account was hacked with a message on his Instagram story where he revealed that he was trying to get it back. While it all started with some sexual texts, followed by some racist posts, things got out of hand when 'suicidal thoughts' were shared across Noah's Twitter timeline. Stranger Things 4 Teaser: David Harbour's Jim Hopper Returns from the Dead (Watch Video).

Using Schnapp’s account, the hacker or hackers tweeted messages tagging a few other Twitter accounts as well. A retweet from Noah's account read, “just beat the f— out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS." These messages alarmed the actor's fans. It took about half an hour for Noah to get his account reported and checked after which several of the offensive messages posted from the account were deleted. The actor then took to Instagram saying, "Someone hacked my Twitter, it's not me. I'm trying to get back and I'll let you know when I do."Emmys 2020 Nominations Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Stranger Things on the List.

Check Out His Instagram Message Here:

Noah Schnapp (Photo Credits:Instagram)

Schnapp who is popular for starring in Stranger Things as Will has a massive fan following. Celebrity account hacks have been becoming more rampant and recently Addison Rae’s TikTok account was hacked. Although it has been reported that hacks of Rae’s and Schnapp’s accounts weren't related as they were on different platforms.

